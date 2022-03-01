ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Sabal Palm Elementary School to assist community with food lockers on its campus

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
Sabal Palm Elementary School is teaming up with the Second Harvest of the Big Bend to install food lockers on its campus.

"We really want to have our school serve as the hub of our community," Sabal Palm Elementary Principal Anicia Robinson said.

For Robinson, that means bringing more than just classroom resources to her students and families.

The school is the only Community Partnership school in Leon County.

Providing students with needs outside academics.

Sabal has a food pantry that operates during school hours.

Now the school is installing food lockers.

"Parents will reach out or anyone in the community may reach out to us and say they need some food for whatever time. Let's say if it's the weekend and they contact us on Friday, then what we can do is put the food in one of the lockers, we give them a code. They access the code and the locker opens up," Robinson said.

Twenty percent of Leon County children are food insecure; meaning that nutritious food is not consistently available for them to eat.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend says barriers to food are even higher for people who live near Sabal Palm in the 32310 zip code area in the city.

WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida Dental Association Foundation to offer free dental care to 1,000 residents

The seventh annual "Florida Mission of Mercy" event will take place March 11 and 12 and provide 1,000 Floridians free dental care. Hosted by the Florida Dental Association Foundation, this two day event will provided services such as cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals and a limited number of dentures and partials, according to the FDA Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

