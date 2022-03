Pauline Steinem was the first woman elected to public office in the city, earning herself a seat on the Toledo Board of Education. The name "Steinem" has become synonymous with the fight for women’s rights; and while it's likely feminist activist Gloria Steinem is who comes to mind, it was her grandmother Pauline who first broke through Toledo’s glass ceiling, becoming the city’s first woman elected to public office.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO