Congress & Courts

Jones wins CPAC award

By Staff Reports
Troy Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, was awarded the American Conservative Union’s American Conservative Achievement Award at the Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday night. “It was an honor to be invited to CPAC,” Jones said. “To receive national recognition for...

State
Florida State
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
#State#Republican#The Alabama State Senate#Coffee
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Trump Wins CPAC Conservative Meeting's 2024 Presidential Straw Poll

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) -Some 59% of attendees at the CPAC conservative conference in Florida want former Republican President Donald Trump to be the party's 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday. Underscoring the unparalleled sway Trump enjoys over the Republican base, his closest rival, Florida Governor...
ORLANDO, FL

