ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Houston oil company sues over California pipeline leak

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dzmmd_0eRquy0u00

A Houston-based oil company on Monday sued two container ship operators and an organization that helps oversee marine traffic, saying they failed to prevent last fall’s underwater pipeline leak off the Southern California coast.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, claims that in January 2021 two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

The federal court filing also accuses the Marine Exchange of Southern California of failing to route the ships to deeper waters before an impending storm and failing to inform Amplify after the anchor-dragging incidents. The ships are MSC Danit, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company, S.A,, and the COSCO Beijing, operated by Costamare Shipping Co., S.A.

"It is entirely foreseeable that allowing massive container ships to remain anchored near a pipeline might, in the event of a storm, result in damage to that pipeline and subsequent harm to the environment," Amplify wrote in its filing, adding more than 20 other vessels left anchorages outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to ride out the storm's high winds and waves in deeper water.

Amplify alleged that had the ships and Marine Exchange not been negligent, the spill wouldn't have happened.

The filing adds the exchange, which logs shipping activity in the heavily traveled region, to ongoing litigation over the spill. Amplify already faces federal lawsuits over damages incurred by local fisherman, tour operators and others stemming from the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The Marine Exchange declined to comment and referred questions to the Coast Guard, with which it operates vessel traffic services, according to the exchange’s website. A message was also left for the Coast Guard.

The MSC Danit and COSCO Beijing were already named in the ongoing litigation. An email message was sent to MSC. No one answered a phone listed for COSCO in Los Angeles.

While less severe than initially feared, the oil spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that Orange County communities have been striving to restore.

U.S. prosecutors last year charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil. They claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill and would have minimized the damage. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

The complaint filed Monday seeks damages for lost revenue from suspended oil production since the spill, and that the Marine Exchange not allow ships to anchor near the pipeline when severe weather is likely.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Insurance company agrees to cover young Massachusetts family's heating oil leak

WAREHAM, Mass. — The young Massachusetts family at the center of an oil leak nightmare is sharing good news about their situation. Brian and Emmaline Proctor said the leak from the oil tank in their basement happened last month, as about 25 gallons of oil covered the floor in a matter of 20 minutes. Until Thursday, they were going to be on the hook for nearly $200,000 in repairs and cleanup because their insurance company refused coverage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MySanAntonio

Oil companies with Houston ties end partnerships with Russia over Ukraine invasion

Oil and gas giants with U.S. headquarters in Texas are distancing themselves from Russian partnernships in response to their government's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. British Petroleum (BP), which has its U.S. headquarters in Houston, announced Sunday it will sell its 19.75 percent stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, which it’s held since 2013. Additionally, BP chief executive officer Bernard Looney and former BP executive Bob Dudley have both resigned from their seats on Rosneft’s board Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
International Business Times

Nigeria Sues JP Morgan For $1.7 Billion Over Oil Deal

A London court will on Wednesday begin to hear a lawsuit launched by Nigeria against U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase, claiming more than $1.7 billion for its role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal. The civil suit filed in the English courts in 2017 relates to the purchase by energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Beaumont Enterprise

ExxonMobil joins oil company exodus from Russia over Ukraine invasion

Irving, Texas-based ExxonMobil on Tuesday announced plans to discontinue its oil and gas operations in Russia, joining other energy industry giants cutting ties with the country over its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Exxon is pulling out of managing the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project on behalf of Japanese, Indian and...
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

California woman sues over mistaken identity arrest at LAX

A California woman was arrested at LAX last year and spent 13 days in jail on a warrant out of Texas. The only problem is that the woman claims they got the wrong person. Brittany K. Farber has filed a lawsuit against, among others, the Los Angeles Police Department, the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Airport Police, alleging wrongful arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Spill#Lawsuits#Oil Platforms#Amplify Energy Corp#Costamare Shipping Co#S A#The Coast Guard#Cosco Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Pentagon shutters Hawaii fuel tank facility that left 6,000 sick

The Pentagon has decided to permanently close a vast fuel tank facility in Hawaii that had sickened thousands of people. The facility had leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water and left more than 6,000 people ill, the AP reported.The decision was made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday.It was based on a Pentagon assessment, but also an order from Hawaii’s Department of Health to drain fuel from the tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility which supports US military operations in the Pacific. The tanks, built into the side of a mountain during the Second...
MILITARY
The Independent

Rio relaxes the use of masks as pandemic wanes in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro is relaxing the use of masks as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Brazil.“Following the determinations of our scientific committee we will have a decree tomorrow to end the mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors,” Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Twitter on Monday.Earlier, data from Johns Hopkins University showed the global death toll of the virus surpassed 6 million people. Brazil is one of the hardest-hit nations, counting more than 650,000 confirmed deaths, the second most after the United States.In Brazil’s Federal District, where the capital Brasilia lies, authorities have decided the use of masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids

Over 170 million U.S.-born people who were adults in 2015 were exposed to harmful levels of lead as children, a new study estimates.Researchers used blood-lead level, census and leaded gasoline consumption data to examine how widespread early childhood lead exposure was in the country between 1940 and 2015.In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, they estimated that half the U.S. adult population in 2015 had been exposed to lead levels surpassing five micrograms per deciliter — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for harmful lead exposure at the time.The scientists...
HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks drop after crude oil prices touch $130 per barrel

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy. The S&P 500 fell 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements. Oil prices had gone as high as $130 a barrel. Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.6%.
STOCKS
The Independent

The states with the highest and lowest gender pay gap

On average, women in the US earned 83 cents to every dollar that men earned in 2020.While the pay gap has remained relatively consistent over the last 15 years, according to Pew Research, there are some states, such as Wyoming, where the divide is more obvious, and where the gender wage disparity is higher than $15,000.Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Census Bureau’s website has created an interactive map where users are able to break down by US state and territory which areas of the country have the highest and lowest pay disparities among men and women - and determine...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy