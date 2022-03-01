ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Teaching Moment’: Discussing race, racist acts in Yuba-Sutter

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
 6 days ago
Dr. James Mariner, a retired Anglican priest and former Dean of Students at Marysville High School, spoke during the community forum “A Teaching Moment,” which focused on racism in Yuba-Sutter, on Saturday in Wheatland. Photo courtesy of Bob Gauper

Local pastor Carl Dorn Sr. made a point when he entered Wheatland’s Pioneer Memorial Hall on Saturday for the inaugural community forum on racism in Yuba-Sutter to shake hands with as many people as possible before sitting down to prepare himself as one of a three-member diverse panel set to address the crowd.

The forum, entitled “A Teaching Moment” by organizer and 30-year Wheatland resident Maree Gauper, was created in part to discuss recent events that, as Gauper said, made Wheatland internet famous, or as she noted, infamous.

Gauper was referring to pictures that circulated on social media in December 2021 of Wheatland Union High School students with white supremacist symbols drawn on their bodies and the display of a white supremacist hand gesture.

The images that circulated showed the students with SS bolts or swastikas displayed on their skin. One student also could be seen displaying an “OK” symbol – a hand gesture that has recently been associated with white supremacist hate groups, the Appeal previously reported.

As someone who had four children graduate within the Wheatland Union High School District school system and loves her town, Gauper was troubled by what transpired in Wheatland last year.

So Gauper began to make calls and organize a public forum. She sent invitations to many community, school and faith leaders, hoping some would reach out and be willing to share their thoughts.

Gauper is a woman of faith, but also one who is by no means closed-minded in terms of the many religions, thoughts and beliefs that people possess.

At one point in her life, Gauper made it a priority to learn about the many different faiths and churches in and outside of Yuba-Sutter, according to her husband, Bob Gauper.

Bob Gauper said that people should embrace diversity in their church visits.

It was a call for people to get to know each other regardless of faith, skin color or any other barrier that inhibits a person from getting to know another human being.

Dorn, who has been a pastor for 46 years at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Olivehurst, said that “we need to treat people how we would want to be treated.”

So when Dorn began shaking people’s hands inside Pioneer Hall, at the corner of 4th and B streets on a Saturday afternoon in Wheatland, he was in fact teaching everyone a lesson, he said.

“I want to teach you how to treat me by how I treat you,” Dorn said.

Dorn said it’s time to go back to basics when it comes to human interaction.

He said when he walks the streets of his neighborhood in Sacramento with his wife, he is always looking out for everyone.

He was voted by himself as chairman of his neighborhood watch committee because he loves and looks after each person no matter what they look like, what they say, what they believe in, etc., Dorn said.

“I don’t know you but I gotta love you,” Dorn said. “I love all of you.”

Maree Gauper said the purpose of the forum is to get people talking about what has happened in the span of a few months in the mid-valley.

There have been at least three known incidents involving racist acts in Yuba-Sutter since December. The Wheatland incident was the first, but then in January a mural inside a pedestrian tunnel near Marysville High School was defaced with swastikas, the letters KKK (Ku Klux Klan) and derogatory terms against Black people.

Most recently, last week a Yuba City Unified School District employee was arrested for alleged hate speech involving threats toward a Black softball coach at Marysville.

Gauper said it is time for people to stand up in the face of hatred and hate crime, referencing that as faith, school and community leaders it is “our job to take a stand for what is right and try and foster goodness and unity.”

Gauper said she would be willing to continue and even take her initial forum to another level.

As a part of the initial planning phase, Gauper invited many school leaders, including the Wheatland principal, who she knows personally, and many other area district administrators.

A couple were present on Saturday, including Yuba County Office of Education Superintendent Francisco Reveles and WUHSD Superintendent Nicole Newman, and Gauper hopes more will get involved in the future.

“It might inspire kids to see clergy from different backgrounds and races working together on something,” Gauper said. “It might give them hope.”

Gauper would get behind any school-related forums discussing race and racist acts.

“I would be willing to be part of that if any schools are open to bringing a forum to their school,” Gauper said. “I would want to make that happen.”

