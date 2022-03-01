Religious, political leaders show support for Ukraine

When Father Cyril Manolev of St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Colchester was studying to become a priest in Rome, he said he gathered night after night for prayer vigils for the friends and family his Bosnian classmates were losing in the Bosnian War.

Now, he’s gathering his Connecticut congregation to pray for those being killed or wounded or fleeing for their lives in Ukraine as the nation is invaded by Russian troops.

As Russian rockets rain down from the sky, killing Ukrainian civilians, Manolev said he hopes their prayers and the show of support for Ukraine from across the globe are helping Ukrainians stay courageous and hopeful.

With at least 10 Ukrainian families in his parish in Colchester, the prayers are pouring in from the Colchester community, Manolev said. More than 100 people gathered at St. Mary for a prayer vigil on Feb. 24, joining hands to sing “May There Be Peace On Earth” and will gather again at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 128 Norwich Ave. in Colchester for an interfaith vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Manolev, who is originally from North Macedonia, said he has been checking in regularly with the families in his congregation who are from Ukraine and asking about their relatives who are still in their homeland.

He said they’ve told him they are trying to stay in touch with their families, many of whom are fleeing cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa and retreating to smaller villages.

“Some of them told me that they left the cities where they used to live and they went to villages where they still had small houses or cottages, because they don't want to be targets of bombings and usually they target big cities,” said Manolev. “That’s what they tell me. They feel more secure there, more safe.”

Wednesday’s service, said Manolev, will feature a few local priests and a local rabbi to pray together for the now war-torn nation.

In Hartford on Monday, the Ukrainian flag was flying above Gov. Ned Lamont’s residence.

“​​Proud to fly the Ukrainian flag at the Governor’s Residence in #Hartford. We will continue to stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, and stand against authoritarianism and the illegal invasion taking place,” Lamont said on Twitter with a photo of the Ukrainian flag flying beside the American flag and Connecticut flag.

Lamont last week released a statement saying, “I condemn the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is abhorrent. The people of Connecticut stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and pray for their safety as they endure this assault on their freedom.”

“I commend President Biden for leading the free world in sanctioning and punishing Russia for their aggression against a sovereign, democratic, and peaceful nation,” Lamont said in the statement.

State Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton, penned a letter to Lamont Monday asking for the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag to be flown above the state Capitol in Hartford.

“Taking this step would show solidarity with Ukraine-Americans who live in Connecticut,” Somers said in the letter.

“Flying the Ukraine flag would send a message that we stand with Ukraine and we are praying for all Ukrainians,” she wrote.

Somers said she got to know the people of Ukraine after spending time in their country for work.

"They are wonderful, thoughtful people who love their country and their families. My heart breaks for them during this unprovoked act of aggression. Today, I asked for the Ukraine flag to be flown at our state Capitol to show we stand in solidarity against these acts of war and, in addition, call for a boycott of Russian products here in the State of Connecticut. We must stand together and let the people of Ukraine know that we in the West are standing with them."

Max Reiss, spokesperson for Lamont, said Monday that the decision of what flags are flown above the capitol is a function of the Office of Legislative Management.

Reiss said Lamont “continues to condemn the attack on Ukraine and we will stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and support them.”