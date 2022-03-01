SAYlove helps clean up Bryant Field

Pictured Saturday is part of the new fence that will be put in at Bryant Field inside Hard Rock Park in Marysville. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

John Salyer first became involved with the SAYlove organization when he was in recovery from an alcohol and drug addiction in 2019.

Salyer said he was arrested for a crime he committed while under the influence and the court ordered him into a rehabilitation program.

That program was the Feather River Men’s Center where Salyer still lives today as a live-in staff member overseeing the current group of men in the program.

Salyer said the men’s center helps individuals give back to a community that once considered them a burden while battling addiction.

“Addiction is a hard road and a selfish existence,” Salyer said. “It’s not fulfilling and you’re not happy.”

Salyer was present on Saturday with the whole 12-member men’s center volunteering to clean up the demolition of the old fence that was taken down from the right-field line to center field at Bryant Field inside Hard Rock Park in Marysville.

It’s part of a project that the city of Marysville green-lit recently to renovate the deteriorated outfield fence in time for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox 2022 season-opener.

Improvements made to the outfield wall are expected to be completed by May, the city said.

The city said sponsorships will be made available through the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation starting on April 1 for those interested in sponsoring the improvement project at Bryant Field. Sponsor names are slated to be permanently displayed on the exterior perimeter fencing facing the intersection of 14th and B streets, the city said.

Bryant Field was one of about four or five locations that SAYlove worked at on Saturday. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Stephens said each location is created through partnerships that SAYlove has made over the years.

Stephens said SAYlove will partner with anybody and everybody to help clean-up the mid-valley. The group volunteers on the last Saturday of each month at different locations around the region.

SAYlove’s work on Saturday included Bryant Field, the garden at Olivehurst Elementary and the general Olivehurst area, and Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City.

Stephens said SAYlove has expanded to four different locations instead of just Yuba City to help alleviate travel concerns for volunteers. Instead of one meeting spot in Yuba City, he said, SAYlove has locations in Olivehurst, Marysville, South Sutter County and Yuba City where people can meet at the start of the day and go clean a designated area.

Stephens said SAYlove is currently looking for volunteers to help Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture plant 300 trees at its location.

“If I feel I have the people, I will take on whatever jobs I can to help out the community,” Stephens said.

Salyer said SAYlove brings a work ethic to some who have struggled with a routine for quite some time. Many people that Salyer works with are in their mid-20s and have never worked due to struggles with addiction.

“They don’t know how to get up everyday, put on their boots and go to work,” Salyer said.

Over the years, Salyer said the men’s center has helped pick up trash on highways, worked at the river bottoms and at certain homeless encampments. Saturday’s effort was to provide extra manpower in getting the outfield fence project at Bryant Field moving in the right direction.

“It’s very fulfilling, I’m lucky to be there,” Salyer said.

Salyer said to register for the volunteer year-long rehabilitation program one needs to reach out directly to Feather River Men’s Center.

For partnership opportunities with SAYlove, contact Stephens at 530-682-5348.