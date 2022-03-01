Man arrested, charged in fatal airport area shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the airport area last month.
Robert Boddie was wanted for the Jan. 22 homicide of Curtis Rolack.Suspect wanted after fatal shooting in airport area
Police said the shooting occurred at 2745 Airways Boulevard. Rolack was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boddie was arrested and charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter, possess/employ firearm during dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
