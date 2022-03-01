Colusa County sees major dip in COVID-19 cases

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Colusa County but there was a major dip in active cases this week.

As of Monday, Colusa County health officials reported 89 active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 618 cases from the week prior. Of the active cases, there are no hospitalizations reported at this time. In total, 4,545 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the county since the onset of the pandemic and 27 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Health officials reported that the seven-day average for positive cases per 100,000 residents was 23.4 percent on Feb. 28.

To date, an estimated 52.7 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated, according to officials, which accounted for roughly 10,096 individuals.

Colusa County health officials recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is safe and effective at protecting against the virus, according to a release issued by the county.

“Some people who have received the COVID-19 shot MAY still get sick – however, data from clinical studies suggests that when this happens the shot might help keep you from getting seriously ill,” read the release.

According to officials, those who receive the vaccination may experience flu-like symptom side effects for a day or two but this is normal and means the vaccine is working.

The COVID-19 vaccination cannot give you the virus, said health officials, and it will not change your DNA.

There are several ways for Colusa County residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, including contacting their primary care physician, scheduling an appointment or walk-in at Rite Aid Pharmacy, 1021 Bridge St., Colusa, or visiting an upcoming Colusa County Public Health walk-in clinic.

For more information about receiving a vaccination at Rite Aid, visit www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler.

In an effort to prevent future hospitalizations and virus-related deaths, four county-sponsored vaccination clinics will be held in March. These clinics will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. in Colusa, on:

– March 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine

– March 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine

– March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine

– March 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination is available to the public at no cost and insurance or immigration status will not affect one’s ability to be vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.