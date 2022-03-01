Four Yuba-Sutter COVID-related deaths reported

As active cases in the region remain low, four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday for the Yuba-Sutter region.

In Yuba County, two people were reported to have died because of COVID. One was an individual in their early 60s who was not vaccinated and the other was an individual in their mid 80s who was not fully vaccinated.

As of Feb. 24, 91.67 percent of all Yuba County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. To date, 52.05 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.

In Sutter County, the two residents who were reported to have died because of COVID were an individual in their early 50s who was not vaccinated and an individual in their early 70s who was fully vaccinated but not boosted.

As of Feb. 24, 85.62 percent of all Sutter County residents who have died as a result of COVID were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. To date, 61.83 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.

Health officials across the state and nation continue to stress that COVID-19 vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to prevent severe illness or death caused by the virus.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.