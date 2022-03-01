ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supporting black-owned businesses in Las Vegas

By Christian Cazares
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a daily and rocky grind for Larry Trask. He and his son opened ‘Trask’s’ chicken and fish restaurant last summer, near Washington and Rainbow, but claim the impact of the pandemic has been hard.

Trask said the community has embraced their family’s dream, but that foot traffic has recently slowed down. A problem Laura Martin, with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, said can be a quick fix.

“It’s all year long and our staff wanted to lift up all the black-owned businesses that we have visited over the past,” said Martin. “From dispensaries, restaurants, clothing stores – there is an opportunity to support and invest the black community in Nevada all year round.”

Martin said Nevada has seen large progress when it comes to black leadership and startups and that needs to always be supported

“We have seen major gains in the black communities not just among the business ownerships but we have a black attorney general” Martin continued, “Its something to celebrate and be proud of.”

A boost the Trask family is thankful for as the word continues to spread about their delicious fried food.

Black history month is only one month, but the community can always support them throughout the year.

guest
6d ago

I shop where I get a quality product at a fair price—- I’m not going to go out of my way to support businesses JUST because of the color of the owner.

