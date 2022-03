Longtime Kentucky Wildcats basketball recruit Skyy Clark is no longer committed to the program. Clark — a 6-foot-3 point guard from Los Angeles — became UK’s first commitment from the class of 2022 back in the fall of 2020 and officially signed with the Cats last November, but he has now backed out of that commitment and requested a release from his national letter of intent.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO