Measuring the rain and preparing for floods

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned of a significant risk of flooding despite a Government minister praising “remarkably successful” temporary barriers.Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, while dozens of properties near the River Severn have been evacuated.The EA is urging communities in parts of the West Midlands and Yorkshire, especially those along the Rivers Severn and Ouse, to be prepared for significant flooding following high rainfall from Storm Franklin.Two severe flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, have been issued for the River Severn at the Wharfage...

