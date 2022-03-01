ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measuring the rain and preparing for floods

WATE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that flash flooding situations are in the...

www.wate.com

WTAP

Local officials prepare our cities for incoming rain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of preparedness for 41 counties - including Wood, Pleasants, Wirt, and more. For more information on that declaration, click here. It’s all in response to concerns over potential flooding in the coming days. Flood warnings and watches...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

City of Parkersburg prepared for potential flooding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -With more rain expected in the coming days, officials in Parkersburg are prepared for the possibility of flooding. Another system is forecasted to bring 1-2 inches of rain to the area Thursday and Friday, bringing the potential for flooding. Later this week, the Ohio River at Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WKYT 27

Preparations underway for potential flooding in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Powell County are closely watching water levels and preparing for potential flooding as back-to-back systems with heavy rainfall make their way across the region. Powell County Emergency Management says it’s important to have a plan before the water rises. In 2021, parts of...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Severe storms, hail possible Monday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, we will be Weather AWARE due to the chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday afternoon and into Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BBC

Storm Franklin: Rain causes flooding across Yorkshire

Major rivers have burst their banks in Yorkshire after Storm Franklin battered parts of the UK. Homes and businesses were flooded in Tadcaster in North Yorkshire on Monday when the River Wharfe overflowed. The River Don in South Yorkshire burst its banks at Sprotborough on Sunday night, prompting police to...
ENVIRONMENT
WKYT 27

Nearly a year after historic flood, Central Ky. prepares for possible flooding

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Next week marks one year since a historic flood swept through much of our region. In Estill County, water levels along the Kentucky River topped out at 41 feet, setting an all-time record for the county. With heavy rain in the forecast this week, water levels are expected to rise, once again raising flooding concerns.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Environment Agency urges communities to be prepared for significant flooding

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned of a significant risk of flooding despite a Government minister praising “remarkably successful” temporary barriers.Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, while dozens of properties near the River Severn have been evacuated.The EA is urging communities in parts of the West Midlands and Yorkshire, especially those along the Rivers Severn and Ouse, to be prepared for significant flooding following high rainfall from Storm Franklin.Two severe flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, have been issued for the River Severn at the Wharfage...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Rain Continues Tonight. Watching for Flooding

AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN PLACE FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, NICHOLAS, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY MORNING. A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL AND BLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 12:45AM FRIDAY. Thursday night will bring more rain to the region. Rain will be heavy at times before...
RALEIGH, NC
Killeen Daily Herald

Local cities prepare for cold weather and freezing rain

Update, 8:15 a.m. Wednesday: The Killeen-Fort Hood area is under a winter weather advisory with light freezing drizzle reported in the area. As of 8:15 a.m., the temperature at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was 28 degrees, with the winter weather advisory expected to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
KILLEEN, TX
WBIR

Prepare to stay off roads as heavy rain comes in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This year we have seen it all. Snow, freezing rain, damaging winds and now flooding is on the radar. People in East Tennessee can expect heavy rainfall Tuesday night that could accumulate inches over time. “Overall, we're expecting one to three inches across most of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Springlike warmth, rain returns, with flood watch

We enjoyed a springlike day (62 degrees) Monday! Clouds arrived ahead of a wave of moisture that will bring periods of rain by the Tuesday morning commute, with short breaks through the evening, briefly heavy, along with a rumble of thunder in places. Low pressure in the southern Plains will track west of Ohio on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Independent Record

Prepare your home for spring rains

The winter is almost over, and spring is around the corner. But is your home ready for spring storms? Prevent water from entering your home with these tips.
ENVIRONMENT

