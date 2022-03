Spoiler: Genesis had a blockbuster Q4. The expansion was noted across all business lines. Read on to find out the details and to see the industry's prospects. Genesis, a prime US-based digital assets trading desk, revealed its quarterly Market Observations report recapping the company’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the whole year. Genesis is not about crypto trading only – it has a vast ecosystem opening access to spot and derivatives trading, digital assets lending, and custody services. Importantly, the broker’s clients are mostly qualified individuals and institutional investors. So, its report is sure to shed light on the preferences of large-scale crypto market players while also giving a good indication of future developments.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO