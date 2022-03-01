ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Naomi Osaka headlines the return of Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Naomi Osaka Buys Nick Lachey's Mansion for a Large Amount

Naomi Osaka just made a big purchase. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old tennis star bought a new home in the Los Angeles area for $6.3 million. She bought the home from Nick Lachey, who is known for being in the group 98 Degrees. Lachey and his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, bought the home in 2020 for $5.1 million.
TENNIS
Kansas City Star

Naomi Osaka Dyed Her Hair Pink to Match Her Fortnite Character

Pretty in pink! Naomi Osaka just debuted a pretty crazy tress transformation — but her inspiration for her new look is honestly iconic. The 24-year-old tennis pro embraced bubblegum pink hair in order to match her new Fortnite character. Yes, that’s right. The athlete now has her own, very stylish skin in the video game, which became available on Thursday, March 3.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Wells, CA
Indian Wells, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami to focus on claycourt return

March 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem further delayed his return to action from a niggling wrist injury on Monday, saying he was pulling out of ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami to focus on the claycourt season. Thiem, who has an excellent record...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Novak Djokovic
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy