Naomi Osaka headlines the return of Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells

Related
Popculture
Naomi Osaka Buys Nick Lachey's Mansion for a Large Amount
Naomi Osaka just made a big purchase. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old tennis star bought a new home in the Los Angeles area for $6.3 million. She bought the home from Nick Lachey, who is known for being in the group 98 Degrees. Lachey and his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, bought the home in 2020 for $5.1 million.
Naomi Osaka First Female Athlete To Join Fortnite’s Icon Series Of Skins
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka is the first female athlete to join Fortnite’s Icon series of skins. This new partnership debuts the activist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur’s new skin, along with an array of outfits and accessories, representative of her Japanese and Haitian heritage. According to Forbes, gamers had...
Kansas City Star
Naomi Osaka Dyed Her Hair Pink to Match Her Fortnite Character
Pretty in pink! Naomi Osaka just debuted a pretty crazy tress transformation — but her inspiration for her new look is honestly iconic. The 24-year-old tennis pro embraced bubblegum pink hair in order to match her new Fortnite character. Yes, that’s right. The athlete now has her own, very stylish skin in the video game, which became available on Thursday, March 3.
Serena Williams: I'd be in jail if I did what Alexander Zverev did in Acapulco
23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams says there is "absolutely a double standard" in the game and added she "would be in jail" if she was did what Alexander Zverev did in Acapulco. Last week, Zverev had a major outburst during an Acapulco doubles matches as he started hurling obscenities and called the chair umpire an "idiot."
Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami to focus on claycourt return
March 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem further delayed his return to action from a niggling wrist injury on Monday, saying he was pulling out of ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami to focus on the claycourt season. Thiem, who has an excellent record...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy stares down golf fan who gives him ABUSE in crowd at Bay Hill
Rory McIlroy gave a stern and angry look at a golf fan who abused him during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy began the final round at Bay Hill four shots behind Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch, but he failed to gain shots on Sunday. In the...
GOLF・
Golf Channel
'It’ll suck': First time since 2009, Rickie Fowler won't be teeing it up at The Players
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rickie Fowler doesn’t have a plan in place. He’s going to play it by ear, as the cliché goes: practice, play golf, watch his phone and, yes, maybe even watch some golf. But it won’t be easy. “It’ll suck,” Fowler admitted when...
GOLF・
Barbora Krejcikova completes star-studded Eisenhower Cup player field
World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has signed up to play the Eisenhower Cup, per Michal Samulski. The Eisenhower Cup is a one-night TieBreak Tens event that will take place in Indian Wells on March 9. The Eisenhower Cup player field is now completed as last week the names of seven participants were revealed.
MMAmania.com
Here’s that brutal, one-slap knockout video from Arnold’s Slap Fighting Championship
Slap Fighting Championship (SFC) made its wild debut at the Arnold Sports Festival last weekend in Columbus, Ohio, where hosts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul — along with thousands of gawking fans — lined up to watch a bunch of competitors slap the shit out of each other.
WWE・
Indian Wells organizers redistribute Naomi Osaka's wildcard to Dayana Yastremska
Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska has been awarded a wildcard that was initially given to Naomi Osaka. On Sunday, Camila Giorgi pulled out of the Indian Wells Masters. Following the withdrawal of Giorgi, Osaka moved into the Indian Wells main draw directly. Since Osaka doesn't require a wildcard anymore, the...
