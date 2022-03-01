Naomi Osaka headlines the return of Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells

Pretty in pink! Naomi Osaka just debuted a pretty crazy tress transformation — but her inspiration for her new look is honestly iconic. The 24-year-old tennis pro embraced bubblegum pink hair in order to match her new Fortnite character. Yes, that’s right. The athlete now has her own, very stylish skin in the video game, which became available on Thursday, March 3.

