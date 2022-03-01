ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Gen 9 Scarlet and Violet Officially Revealed - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's IGN The Fix: Games, The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a brand new open-world Pokemon adventure, will be released on Nintendo Switch in late 2022. Announced During Pokemon...

www.ign.com

GamesRadar+

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokemon Gen 9 starters have been confirmed. In a blog post following the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo showed off the games' new starter Pokemon. First up is Sprigatito, a "capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon." It's difficult to tell at this point, but there's a touch of the Misdreavus to the cat's design, and the 'Spri' is quite close to 'spirit', leading me to think this could evolve into a Grass/Ghost type, of which there are only four others in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already worried about what Sprigatito will evolve into

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already voicing their concerns about starter Sprigatito and whether it will stay on all fours or not. A quick search on Twitter has revealed that several fans are worried about new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Sprigatito following in Incineroar’s footsteps and evolving from an adorable kitten into a buff biped. The search term "Sprigatito quadruped" on Twitter contains numerous fans discussing their fears of what the cute grass kitten will evolve into in the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
