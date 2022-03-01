ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s next great 'Ninja Warrior?' Brooklyn Ninja Academy opens in Gowanus

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago
America’s next great "Ninja Warrior" may be coming from Brooklyn as a new dedicated Ninja Warrior obstacle training facility opened in Gowanus on Monday.

