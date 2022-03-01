Springfield advances to district final

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolled past Garfield in the Division III District Semifinals at Salem High School on Monday night 53-28.

Beau Brungard led the Tigers with 19 points, while Adam Wharry tallied 17. Alex Rothwell also reached double-figures with 12 points in the win for Springfield.

Garfield was led by Anthony Demma who finished with 12 points.

With the win, Springfield improves to 24-1 on the season.



The Tigers advance to face the winner of Liberty/Cardinal Mooney in the Division III District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Salem High School.

Garfield’s season comes to an end with a mark of 16-10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.