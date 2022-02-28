ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks are now optional for Amazon warehouse workers

By Anna Kramer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon warehouse workers across the United States can choose not to wear a mask starting tomorrow, after the company announced it would be lifting the mandate on Sunday, CNBC first reported. A notice to...

