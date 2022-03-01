NYPD arrests man accused of rubbing feces in woman’s face at Bronx subway station
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police busted a man accused of rubbing feces into a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station.
The Monday night arrest came less than 24 hours after the NYPD released images of the suspect.
Frank Abrokwa, 37, allegedly walked up to a 43-year-old victim on the southbound platform of the East 241st Street subway station on Feb. 21 around 5:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. She was sitting on a bench.
Abrokwa allegedly struck the woman in the face and back with human feces.
He was arrested on charges of forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The incident comes amid a string of high-profile subway assaults in the last few months, which prompted Mayor Eric Adams to roll out a new subway safety plan earlier this week, which includes increased enforcement of MTA rules and new homeless outreach teams .
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of a man who they said kicked a woman down the stairs of a subway station in Queens and repeatedly hit her in the head with a hammer. The victim suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding, police said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
