Tucson, AZ

City of Tucson works to fix pothole problems

By Greg Bradbury
 6 days ago
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (TDOT) aims to repair potholes throughout the city as needed.

The city averages around 350 repairs a day, according to Mike Graham, TDOT Public Information Officer.

"Our crews are certainly extremely busy out there every day fixing our roadways to make sure the traveling public can safety get to their destination," Graham said.

The city works to repair them as they find out about them. Graham added that certain potholes will get fixed faster if they present a large safety concern.

"You have to go around the holes sometimes," Barbara Benkert, a Tucson resident who had her road repaired on Monday, said. "It's just not something you would want to hit with your car."

Bankert said this repair was long overdue.

"It is getting bad out here, you can see it real good," Bankert said about her road.

The city needs your help to complete the repairs though.

"We rely a lot on the citizens of Tucson to be the eyes out there on our roadways," Graham said.

If you know of a pothole there are a number of ways to report it to the city. You can email TDOTconcerns@tucsonaz.gov or call 520-791-3154.

If you are going to contact them, it is important to be as descriptive as possible and pictures help as well.

