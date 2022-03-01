UNM celebrates its 133rd birthday with in-person event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico celebrated a birthday on Monday, 133 years. The school says it’s more than just a birthday, it’s a commemoration of 133 years of tradition, memories, and triumphs.

This year, the Lobos were finally able to celebrate on campus with some fun and games. As always, the university is asking students to submit a photo of themselves for the annual Lobo Day photo. To learn more about submitting a photo, visit the university’s online Lobo Day page .

