Meta Platforms is a highly profitable, cash flow positive company with a basically "good" competitive position. What a month February has been for Meta Platforms (FB). After reporting its earnings on February 2, the company's stock fell 26% in a single day, then fell further over the course of the month. At one point, it looked like FB was starting to find a bottom near $217. But then Alphabet (GOOG) announced that it was considering app tracking changes similar to the Apple (AAPL) changes that cost FB so much, and its stock fell further.

