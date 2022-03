Will Packer, the producer of this year’s Oscars telecast, has responded to the artisans community’s outcry about the decision to pre-record eight craft categories. During an interview with Variety, the Hollywood producer behind box office hits like “Girls Trip” says he is setting out to make a fun and engaging telecast for all viewers, while sharing he has the utmost respect and compassion for all artisans in the industry. Still, he stands by the decision to pre-tape eight categories and weave them into the live telecast.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO