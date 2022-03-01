ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukraine cyberattacks may have Geneva Convention implications, Microsoft says

By Kyle Alspach, @KyleAlspach
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberattacks targeting civilians in Ukraine “raise serious concerns under the Geneva Convention,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post today. “We remain especially concerned about recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian civilian digital targets, including the financial sector, agriculture sector, emergency response services, humanitarian aid efforts, and energy sector organizations and...

venturebeat.com

