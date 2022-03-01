New Williamson County Animal Center opens in Franklin

The new Williamson County Animal Center celebrated its grand opening on Monday in Franklin.

A huge crowd came out to celebrate. Officials thought a few people would show up to see the place, but they didn't expect the big turnout.

With the new facility, the hope is to have a better place to care for animals and a happy place to work, volunteer and visit. The new facility has a dedicated dog walk area and a dog park is planned for residents. It can even handle livestock.

"Being able to open this place up to thousands of more people each year is certainly going to make an impact on how long animals stay with us," said Scott Pieper, community outreach director. "This was designed to meet the needs of our community 20 years from now.

The new animal center is at 1106 Grigsby Hayes Court. It's officially open for adoptions and other services weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The old animal center by Franklin High school is now closed.