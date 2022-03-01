ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Person killed by train in Colorado Springs

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed it is investigating a “death by train” on the tracks near Sierra Madre and Mill Streets.

CSPD said the call came in at 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Several roads in the area have been shut down while the investigation proceeds. Those are:

  • Sierra Madre at Mill Street (closed in both directions)
  • Las Vegas at Royer Street (closed in both directions)

CSPD asks drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

No information related to the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the incident have been released.

This article will be updated.

