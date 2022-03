One of the most important female protagonists of the last decade of WWE, is undoubtedly Charlotte Flair, daughter of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who already has dozens of titles won in the rings of the McMahon-owned company, as only she and very few other protagonists of the rings have been able to do in just a few years of activity.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO