Economy

Growth in China's factory activity picks up slightly in Feb

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, March 1(Reuters) - China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February, pointing to some resilience in the world’s second-largest economy even as downward pressure builds, an official survey showed on Tuesday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) registered 50.2 in February, remaining above the 50-point mark, which separates growth from contraction, and picking up slightly from 50.1 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Analysts had expected the PMI to ease to 49.9.

China’s economy made a strong recovery from a pandemic-induced slump in 2020, though activity started to weaken in the summer of last year, as debt problems in the property market and strict anti-virus measures hit consumer confidence and spending. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters

China stocks end higher as factory activity expands; Hong Kong edges up

March 1 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Tuesday after data showed factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders rose, with investors anticipating further stimulus measures to be announced in a congress meeting later this week. The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.8% to 4,619.69, while the...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China blue chips fall on slowing services activity growth

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - China’s blue chips fell on Thursday as a survey showed services sector activity in February expanded at the slowest pace in six months, while real estate and energy firms helped Shanghai stocks eke out gains. The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,565.41 by the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Global Factory Activity Strong in Feb but Ukraine Crisis Clouds Outlook

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Factories around the world sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the Omicron coronavirus variant was having less of an impact, but the Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a risk to supply chains and is likely to exacerbate cost pressures. Strong international sanctions against Russia...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Feb services activity expands at slowest rate in six months

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector in February expanded at the slowest pace in six months, as the sprawling industry reels from the government's tough containment measures to stop the spread of local COVID-19 outbreaks, a survey showed on Thursday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

China Jan-Feb export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s export growth slowed in the January-February period due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and though the data beat expectations Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year. Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first...
ECONOMY
Springfield News Sun

China's trade up in Jan-Feb, before Russia invaded Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose by double digits in January and February before Russia's attack on Ukraine roiled the global economy. Exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier to $544.7 billion in a sign global demand was recovering before President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion, customs data showed Monday. Imports advanced 15.5% to $428.7 billion despite a Chinese economic slowdown that the war threatens to worsen.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Cannabis Extraction Co. Ayurcann Shares Slightly Up On Record Sales, 106% YoY Revenue Growth

Gross margins was of $1.8 million, compared to $302,000 for the three-months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 500% year-over-year. "This quarter we have shown and have proven again that Ayurcann is able to maintain a profitable business and expand its market share,"Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, stated. "Ayurcann works diligently to serve its clients and continues to grow its revenues, while keeping an eye on its bottom line. We are thrilled to see our revenues grow at a steady pace while maintaining strong margins and being responsible to our shareholders. We can confidently say that we fully expect to show continued growth and build on our momentum."
MARKETS
Reuters

India's factory growth accelerated in Feb, inflation remains a concern

BENGALURU, March 2 (Reuters) - India's factory activity growth accelerated in February as the threat from a third COVID-19 wave eased, while some softening of price pressures meant demand and business expectations strengthened, a private survey showed. However, the survey was conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu in commercial flocks in Maryland and South Dakota over the weekend, adding to concerns that wild birds are spreading the disease across the country. read more. Farmers are ordered to kill...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Tightening financial conditions sound alarm for world economy

March 7 (Reuters) - Global financial conditions, perceived as strongly correlated with future growth, are at the tightest in two years, driven by soaring energy prices, sliding stocks and the market fallout from the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Financial conditions is the umbrella phrase for how metrics such as exchange rates, equity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

United suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - United Airlines said Monday it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after it halted flights over Russia last week. The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai. The airline said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark. The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from U.S. airspace.
INDIA
Reuters

Brexit fallout on finance will take years, says Bank of England

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - It will be years before the full impact of Brexit on Britain's financial sector is fully known as more activity could leave London for the bloc or other centres like New York, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. Britain left the...
ECONOMY
