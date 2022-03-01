ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Market Growth Projection Analysis, And Forecast By 2030

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Market Research Analysis Report Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices examines literal data and arising technology to identify crucial drivers affecting industry development. The report also includes expert advice to help consumers concentrate and stay on top of their development plans. This exploration report delves into the outlook for major trends and...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks drop after crude oil prices touch $130 per barrel

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy. The S&P 500 fell 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements. Oil prices had gone as high as $130 a barrel. Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.6%.
Outsider.com

U.S. Beef Prices Are Set to Rise: Here’s Why

How much are you willing to pay for a steak right now, Outsiders? You may have your limits tested if the U.S. beef prices get any higher. Inflation is on the rise and we are currently feeling it from a lot of different angles. However, one product in particular that has been hitting our pockets hard is beef. What’s unfortunate is that the steep price increases we’ve already seen may be just the beginning.
