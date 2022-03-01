National Sleep Month: Bedtime essentials to transform your sleeping experience

The National Sleep Foundation advises that healthy adults should have between 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night, and whether you are struggling with stress, overthinking at night, or just can’t find a way to have a full night sleep, we can always benefit from a little help to feel well-rested in the morning.

For that reason, we put together a list of better sleep essentials that can improve your sleep habits, just in time for Sleep Awareness Month.

Pillow Cube’s Ice Cube Cooling Pillow Starting with your pillow, it’s always important to be comfortable at night, especially if your pillow is not very breathable and gets too hot, or if it gives you a stiff neck. Pillow Cube’s Ice Cube Cooling Pillow might be a great option for you, as it is designed to keep your head cooler all night long.

Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase You can also upgrade your sleeping experience with a silk pillowcase, paired with a silk sleep mask. Quince offers both, crafted from 22-momme silk, offering softness and durability, available in 6 colors in Standard, Queen, and King.

UpCircle Beauty Night Cream with Repurposed Blueberry Extract If you are looking to include a new product to your beauty routine, a night cream might give you that relaxing feeling you need. UpCircle Beauty has a night cream made with the antioxidant-rich extract of repurposed blueberries, that works to minimize the signs of aging skin, with replenishing niacinamide to even skin tone, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and rosehip oil to promote overnight skin regeneration.

House of Wise Sleep Gummies There are a variety of wellness products that can help you achieve a restful night, including sleep gummies or drops. House of Wise has some incredible options, providing a full-spectrum CBD hemp extract blended with melatonin and calming flavors to simmer down your body and power up your dreams.

Loop Quiet earplugs And if you need something a little stronger, you can always try a sleeping accessory, like Loop Quiet’s earplugs, which reduce noise by 25 decibels to help you drift into dreamland without disruption. Blocking out external sound, these earplugs are reusable, and ultra-comfortable.