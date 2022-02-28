ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Parish Jail Bookings For Final Weekend of Mardi Gras 2022

By Greg Atoms
 2 days ago
The final weekend of Mardi Gras season in 2022 saw 20 people booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security facility. The list of charges were varied for the 2-day period of February 26th and...

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

