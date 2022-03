Rising oil costs have given consumers more to worry about than just high gas prices. What does the jump in oil prices mean for your investment portfolio?. Brent crude oil — the international benchmark for oil prices — and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures both rose to their highest prices since 2008 on Sunday. The price spike comes as the U.S. and allies in Europe consider banning oil imports from Russia, leading to heightened concerns over market supply.

