If I'm being honest, not only have I wanted to snoop inside these super cute condos on Fairfield at Kings Highway in Shreveport for a long time, I really wanted to live in one during my younger years. I thought the stucco exterior was crazy fancy and loved the fact that they featured multiple floors. I thought that was the height of sophistication! After all, how many two-story homes do you see around our area? Of course, these condos are still are pretty snazzy, it would just be hard for me to shoehorn a few horses into a condo. ;)

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO