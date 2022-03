‘Law & Order’ is returning with a brand new season with new cases and problems emerging in New York City. Like its predecessors, the first half of every episode will cover the investigation of a murder and the second part will follow the prosecution of the criminal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Besides familiar faces, there will be new appearances about to shake up the storyline. As Sam Waterston completes his 17th season of ‘Law & Order,’ we’re equally thrilled to catch the season premiere. If you’re a fan, here is all that we know about season 21 episode 1!

