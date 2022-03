SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s been a big shake up in schools across the state. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have all announced they will no longer require K-12 students to wear masks in school. The guidelines are based on declining rates of infection and hospitalization. The new guidance makes masks recommended but not required, regardless of vaccination status. But many school districts are already bucking state guidelines, voting not to enforce the mandate long before it ends. Monday was day one for Rocklin Unified’s mask-optional policy. CBS13 obtained photos of students at Rocklin High School. So many teachers called in sick, students were sent...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO