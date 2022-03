MERIDEN — After representing the towns of Meriden and Berlin for 16 years, state Rep. Catherine Abercrombie is not seeking a ninth term in the General Assembly. The Meriden Democrat serves as chairwoman of legislature’s Human Services Committee and sits on the influential Appropriations Committee. During her tenure, she has been a staunch advocate for human service needs, including those of the elderly and those on the autism disorder spectrum. She was also instrumental in delivering funds for flood control, including construction of the Meriden Green, and Berlin development projects.

