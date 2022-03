WESTBROOK, Maine — We are dealing with cold and snow this week in Maine, but this is actually a great time to start thinking about spring cleanup for your lawn and garden. Matthew Wallhead, University of Maine Cooperative Extension ornamental horticulture specialist and assistant professor of horticulture, says March is a great time to start a notebook, plan your garden and begin gathering supplies. If you are starting your own seeds at home, there are several plant varieties that can be planted already such as celery, onion, leeks, lisianthus and foxglove.

