Children’s Trust calls Emergency Meeting for March 4 to discuss investigation of complaint against Executive Director
Children’s Trust of Alachua County has called an Emergency Meeting at 2:00 p.m. on March 4. Zoom Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SnY9xhUAS5W8hD9TymQsjQ. View or listen to the meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYNq_GkjCo9FQo3qR5-SOw Public Comments: Submit online at http://www.childrenstrustofalachuacounty.us/commentcard. Agenda:. Call to Order. Roll Call. Agenda Review, Revision and Approval. Discussion. Receive and...alachuachronicle.com
Comments / 0