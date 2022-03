A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night at a retail store in River North on the Near North Side. The man, about 45 to 50, was trying to stop another man from stealing items at a store in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 10:40 p.m. when the suspect became irate and stabbed him in the face, neck and legs, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO