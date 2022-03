KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 75-year-old Kansas City-area man faces charges for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and pulling over a driver. KCTV-TV reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation in January after a driver became suspicious after being pulled over. The driver told the patrol that after he passed another vehicle, that driver began following him closely, flashed his headlights and activated emergency lights.

