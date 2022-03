On view at Quint ONE in Bread and Salt through Apr. 16, 2022. Thousands of toothpicks, and nothing else. Sculptor and "Genius Grant" recipient Tara Donovan's 2004 work, "Untitled (Toothpicks)" will be in town at Quint ONE in Logan Heights to baffle you in person. It's a feat of gravity and friction (and the repetitive properties of mass-produced consumer goods); Donovan has formed a massive cube that even in the humblest of photographs looks unreal. And the scale is kind of the point: how many toothpicks does it take before we no longer register it as a toothpick?

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO