Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday

 6 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings overnight scattered, light to occasionally moderate snow showers to Upper Michigan, with accumulations of snowfall ranging from a trace to 2″....

CBS Boston

Start Of March Brings Below Average Temperatures, Several Chances For Snow

BOSTON (CBS) – Monday is the last day of meteorological winter, which is made up of December, January and February. While we still have 20 more days of astronomical winter to go, there is some reason for optimism. Daylight Saving Time begins in less than two weeks and 7 p.m. sunsets are a little more than three weeks away! (WBZ-TV Graphic) This week will generally feature below average temperatures (typically low-to-mid 40s for highs this week) and several fast-moving weather systems. We’re not expecting any major storms but instead, several chances of minor, nuisance-type storms. Last day of February today (and not a minute...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Monday/Tuesday Snow Update

We are still expecting anywhere between 3" to 5" locally for snowfall, with more expected for southern Minnesota than northern Iowa. Everything kicks off late in the afternoon Monday where conditions are mainly a mix and freezing rain south of I-90 and snow north of I-90. The heaviest snowfall will occur in the late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday. Blowing snow and brief whiteout conditions will be expected as a result of this event. We will enter a Winter Weather Advisory at 6 PM Monday night and it continues through Tuesday evening. During this timeframe, we will enter Alert Day status. Make sure to download the ABC 6 News App to stay up to date on weather updates.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Light, fluffy snow blankets Sidney

SIDNEY - A high temperature of six degrees above zero in Sidney was expected to be reached between 3 pm. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind chills were still between 15 to 20 degree below zero. The bitterly cold temperatures were expected to last through Wednesday night. The National Weather Service...
SIDNEY, NE
WISH-TV

Snow talk: February 24

Round number two of snow, sleet and freezing rain will moving in for Thursday afternoon and evening, and could make a mess of the evening commute. Here's our latest forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

A little cold to end February then a lamb-like start to March

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder. High: 46. After an icy end to last week, it's a cold and dry start to this one. We'll wrap up February on Monday with lots of sunshine, but rather cold highs only in the mid 30s with a brisk breeze adding a chill at times. But the coldest air will exit as February exits, and March looks to start like the proverbial lamb this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day from Tuesday through Friday and mainly dry weather all the while. A few weak "clipper" systems will pass by harmlessly to our north this week, with just the small chance of a rain or snow shower sneaking down once or twice. But there's no big storms and really no little ones to discuss either, with temperatures close to seasonable through the middle of the week then a little colder to end the week, but not the wild temperature swings we saw on several occasions over the last few weeks of February.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Drizzle turns to snow into Tuesday

With temperatures below freezing, that will lead to some light icing. A glaze to 1/10" of ice is possible tonight into Tuesday morning. The thickest accumulation will be south of I90. Snow showers will also take over too, earliest to the north. The biggest surge of moisture will mean snow...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Persistent fluffy snow all Thursday afternoon

Snow moves in Thursday between 11am and 2pm across the area. It will then continue to snow for the rest of the day to around midnight, including during afternoon commuting hours. This will be a fluffy and persistent snow, meaning that it will take up about twice as much space...
ENVIRONMENT
Buffalo News

Don Paul: February exits cold; March starts with variety

February has ended up snowier – but milder – than average. The monthly snow total was 22.1 inches, which is 4.6 inches above the 30-year average of 17.5 inches. The monthly mean temperature (which will drop a bit after Monday’s below-average high and low) ran 2.5 degrees above average. Snowfall for the cold weather season is now up to 84.9 inches, running 6.7 inches above seasonal average to this date. If you’ve forgotten how much rain fell during February, it will surprise you to learn monthly precipitation in liquid form was 4.57 inches, running a large anomaly at 2.18 inches above the average of 2.39 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
MIX 108

City Of Duluth Declares Snow Emergency Starting On Tuesday Evening

After signaling they would wait to make a decision until sometime Tuesday, Duluth City Officials have made the decision to declare a snow emergency following the two-day snow event the Twin Ports area has seen. According to the city's announcement, the snow emergency officially goes into effect at 1 pm...
DULUTH, MN
Fox11online.com

Lakeshore digs out from light, fluffy snow

(WLUK) -- Snow is wrapping up this morning but there will be slippery roads to deal with on your way to work Friday morning. The lakeshore woke up to several inches of lake effect snow. In some areas, the light and fluffy snow is more than ankle-deep. Plows are out...
TWO RIVERS, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Seasonally mild, dry start to March

Thursday: Light AM showers, mostly cloudy, high 40. We’ve had a very mild day, with temperatures well above normal for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 50s to the north, and upper 50s to low 60s in the south!. As we head overnight into...
ENVIRONMENT
WGRZ TV

February in Review: The snow continued on

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February will close on a sunny and cold note after another snowy and seasonal month for this winter. With little to no snow left in the forecast Monday, February's monthly snow total will likely be 23.1 inches. That's 5.6 inches above the climatological monthly average for February in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

