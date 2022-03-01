Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder. High: 46. After an icy end to last week, it's a cold and dry start to this one. We'll wrap up February on Monday with lots of sunshine, but rather cold highs only in the mid 30s with a brisk breeze adding a chill at times. But the coldest air will exit as February exits, and March looks to start like the proverbial lamb this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day from Tuesday through Friday and mainly dry weather all the while. A few weak "clipper" systems will pass by harmlessly to our north this week, with just the small chance of a rain or snow shower sneaking down once or twice. But there's no big storms and really no little ones to discuss either, with temperatures close to seasonable through the middle of the week then a little colder to end the week, but not the wild temperature swings we saw on several occasions over the last few weeks of February.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO