US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;26;11;39;30;Not as cold;SW;10;51%;85%;1. Albuquerque, NM;60;32;64;36;Mostly sunny;NE;5;24%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;31;25;34;23;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;76%;35%;1. Asheville, NC;56;28;61;33;Mostly sunny;NW;6;50%;1%;5. Atlanta, GA;60;35;64;41;Mostly sunny;W;5;46%;1%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;40;33;49;40;Breezy;SSW;14;54%;8%;3. Austin, TX;67;38;71;43;Partly sunny;SSW;2;35%;1%;5....

www.michigansthumb.com

Huron Daily Tribune

Arizona to remember COVID-19 dead at 'Memorial Day' event

PHOENIX (AP) — The nearly 28,000 Arizona residents who have died of COVID-19 will be honored with a public ceremony. A first ever COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day will be held Monday afternoon at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe. The Arizona Historical Society and nonprofit Marked By...
PHOENIX, AZ
WEHT/WTVW

A fire happened at the corner of Ravenswood and Garvin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters were called to deal with a fire that had broken out at the corner of Ravenswood and Garvin. According to firefighters, the fire was contained to one room, but that room suffered heavy damage. Firefighters say a dog was rescued, but the dog had to be given oxygen. Firefighters say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Huron Daily Tribune

Rare find: 130-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior

WHITEFISH POINT — A shipwreck dating back to the 1890s was discovered 650 feet below the surface of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Thursday that the Atlanta, a 172-foot schooner had been located 35 miles offshore from Deer Park in the Upper Peninsula. "No one...
SCIENCE
WJTV 12

120-mph chase nabs man accused in Louisiana and Mississippi

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 120-mph (193-kilometer) chase in Mississippi ended with the arrest of a man accused of murder and sexual assault in Louisiana and of bank robbery in Mississippi, authorities said. David Rester Jr. was being held on $150,000 bond on a charge of failure to stop for police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS

