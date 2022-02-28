Hillcrest Releases New High-Efficiency Inverter Design Specs for EV Powertrains
Hillcrest Energy Technologies, a clean technology company developing power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, has released design specifications for the first Hillcrest High Efficiency Inverter (HEI) commercial prototype. The silicon carbide Hillcrest HEI leverages propriety IP to achieve an adaptable design qualifiable to automotive...ngtnews.com
Comments / 0