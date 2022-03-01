ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

GAMETHREAD: No. 3 Baylor Bears @ No. 21 Texas Longhorns

By Michael_D_Nichols
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know about you, but I’m still riding Saturday night’s high. It almost feels impossible that there could be another game so soon. Yet here go the Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4) on the road against the Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6). In the preseason, Texas and Baylor were picked by the...

