GAMETHREAD: No. 3 Baylor Bears @ No. 21 Texas Longhorns

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About No. 21 Texas (21-9, 10-7 Big 12): Texas has won three of its last five games. The Longhorns fell to Baylor, 68-61, on Monday in Austin, Texas. … Chris Beard is 21-9 in his first year at Texas. He is 273-112 in 12 seasons overall as a head coach. He had a 112-55 record in five seasons at Texas Tech. … . Beard is 1-0 versus KU as UT coach; 3-8 all-time versus KU counting his games at Texas Tech. … Texas leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in scoring defense at 59.1 points allowed per game. … Texas is 17-0 when holding its opponent under 60 points. … Former Creighton forward Christian Bishop, a senior from Lee’s Summit, scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Baylor on Monday for his first double-double as a Longhorn. He also had three blocked shots. In his last five games, Bishop has averaged 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 30.6 minutes per contest. … Texas is 4-1 in games decided by three points or less. Texas has earned recent narrow wins against No. 18 Tennessee (52-51), No. 8 Kansas (79-76) and at Oklahoma (80-78 in overtime) in addition to an 82-81 victory Feb. 25 at West Virginia. … Texas was picked No. 5 in the preseason AP poll, marking UT’s highest preseason AP poll ranking since the 2009-10 season (No. 3). … Beard is a 1995 graduate of the University of Texas with a degree in Kinesiology. During his undergraduate time, he worked as a student assistant under Longhorns head coach Tom Penders. ... Texas high school signees Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris are two of the 24 players selected to compete in the 45th annual McDonald’s All-America Game. KU has three McDonald’s All-Americans in Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh. The game will be played at 8 p.m., March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO