Writer Robyn Mowatt reflects on her mother’s influential sartorial journey. I was about 13 years old when I realized my mother didn’t dress like other mothers. This moment came one morning when she was stepping out of our home in the suburbs of Central Florida to head to work. Our neighbor and another mom, Anita, exclaimed: “Kim, you look like a clown!” This was all she could conjure as a response to a white suit my mom was wearing that was emblazoned with a polka-dot print. My mom took the outburst in stride, laughing it off. She then got into her car and drove away. I overheard this interaction as my twin sister and I walked to our bus stop at the front of our neighborhood.

