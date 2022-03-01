US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;26;11;39;30;Not as cold;SW;10;51%;85%;1. Albuquerque, NM;60;32;64;36;Mostly sunny;NE;5;24%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;31;25;34;23;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;76%;35%;1. Asheville, NC;56;28;61;33;Mostly sunny;NW;6;50%;1%;5. Atlanta, GA;60;35;64;41;Mostly sunny;W;5;46%;1%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;40;33;49;40;Breezy;SSW;14;54%;8%;3. Austin, TX;67;38;71;43;Partly sunny;SSW;2;35%;1%;5....

Gas hits new record high in California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- New record-high gas prices have been set in California on Monday. The average for gas in California is now $5.34 for regular, according to AAA. An increase of $0.17 since Sunday, Feb. 27. The average for mid-grade fuel is $5.506, premium is now $5.645 on average and diesel fuel is $5.692 on The post Gas hits new record high in California appeared first on KION546.
Experts: Central U.S. needs to be ready for next earthquake

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Experts have warned for decades that a large swath of the central U.S. is at high risk for a devastating earthquake. They know that overcoming complacency is among their biggest hurdles. Hundreds of emergency managers, transportation leaders, geologists and others devoted to earthquake preparedness gathered...
Legendary rock band with horns, Chicago performs in Amarillo

One of the longest touring and best-selling rock bands of all time, Chicago will perform 8 p.m. Monday at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium. Now in its 55th year of touring with three founding members still integral parts of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of fame group, Chicago has a catalog of instantly recognizable hits employing its unique rock infused with horns. ...
