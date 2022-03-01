US Forecast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- New record-high gas prices have been set in California on Monday. The average for gas in California is now $5.34 for regular, according to AAA. An increase of $0.17 since Sunday, Feb. 27. The average for mid-grade fuel is $5.506, premium is now $5.645 on average and diesel fuel is $5.692 on The post Gas hits new record high in California appeared first on KION546.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO