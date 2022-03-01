US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;26;11;39;30;Not as cold;SW;10;51%;85%;1. Albuquerque, NM;60;32;64;36;Mostly sunny;NE;5;24%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;31;25;34;23;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;76%;35%;1. Asheville, NC;56;28;61;33;Mostly sunny;NW;6;50%;1%;5. Atlanta, GA;60;35;64;41;Mostly sunny;W;5;46%;1%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;40;33;49;40;Breezy;SSW;14;54%;8%;3. Austin, TX;67;38;71;43;Partly sunny;SSW;2;35%;1%;5.
