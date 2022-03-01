ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rob Parker: Stop Making Excuses For LeBron James and the Lakers

By Ed Black
 6 days ago

In the video above, Rob Parker takes LeBron James and the Lakers to task for their poor performance against the New Orleans Pelicans and their ridiculous behavior to Laker fans in attendance.

"You've gotta be honest with yourself with what you saw yesterday. That's not a good team, and we need to stop making excuses for the Lakers. Stop with the 'All they have to do is get to the playoffs, and they have a shot to make it out of the West' ...NO, they don't. They're too old; they don't play defense; they don't stop anybody. You can't have this happen time and time again. We're into March tomorrow! This ain't the beginning of the year. There's less than six weeks left of the regular season! When are they gonna turn it on? We have to admit this is a failed situation. The Lakers might not make the playoffs or the play-in. That's how bad it is. The only thing that was worse than that performance last night was the ridiculous behavior by the Lakers. How dare you turn on the fans who are upset and mad at the garbage that they're displaying."

Bee Hernandez
6d ago

I've been right all year! I told my Lakers fans the truth way early at start of season...Russ he will never change! even told u he wouldn't!! haha

2
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Black Enterprise

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Blasted For Saying James Harden Has ‘Fried Chicken Grease, Watermelon’ In His Beard

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “Green-Eyed Bandits” are under fire on social media for comparing James Harden’s beard to every Black stereotype in the book. RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are real-life best friends who share their friendship on the hit reality show and their podcast “Reasonably Shady.” They’re known for stirring the pot on Bravo, but their latest “shady” banter on NBA player James Harden didn’t fly too well among listeners.
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
fadeawayworld.net

Vanessa Bryant Remembers The Time She Went To Shaquille O'Neal's Birthday Party With Kobe Bryant When She Was 17 As She Wishes Shaq For His 50th Birthday

March 6th marked the 50th birthday of one of the NBA's most dominant players of all time in Shaquille O'Neal. Not only was Shaq a behemoth on the court, but he has also been one of the most colorful personalities to have graced the league ever since he entered it. Shaq has always loved a good time, and he's thrown some of the most epic parties during his lifetime as well.
