Oregon State

Oregon liquor stores pull Russian-made spirits from shelves

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
The state of Oregon is removing all distilled spirits manufactured in Russia from liquor store shelves. Effective immediately, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said it has stopped fulfilling orders for Russian-made liquor while liquor store owners are taking bottles off shelves. All remaining...

